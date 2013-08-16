Wine in Georgia - New Market Study Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Wine in Georgia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The number of inbound tourist visits to Georgia in 2012 increased to 3.5 million trips. As Georgia is traditionally a well-known wine producer, the country can offer various wine tours around the country, and a good selection of good quality, low cost wines. As result, the majority of the inbound tourists taste the local wines on offer and often take wine back to their countries as a souvenir or gift. The increase in inbound tourists in 2012 therefore, logically resulted in higher consumption...
Euromonitor International's Wine in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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