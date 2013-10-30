"Wine in Hong Kong, China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wine in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Ongoing publicity about wine and its health benefits sustained consumers' interest during 2012. Encouraged by improved disposable incomes, consumers were more experimental with wine, consuming it more during social gatherings. They were increasingly willing to trade-up to premium wine for its perceived better quality and taste, besides seeing wine consumption as a status symbol.
Euromonitor International's Wine in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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