Wine in New Zealand - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wine in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The record New Zealand grape harvests of 2008 and 2009 (285,000 tonnes) were followed by a reduced harvest in 2010 of 265,000 tonnes and a record vintage in 2011 of 328,000 tonnes. 2012, however, saw an 18% decline to 269,000 tonnes due to poor weather conditions during the 2011-2012 summer. An example of the impact of the reduced harvest was through the final price of NZ$1,315 per tonne that growers expected for the 2012 crop of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, representing an 11% increase from...
Euromonitor International's Wine in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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