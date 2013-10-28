"Wine in the Czech Republic" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wine in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The unstable purchasing power of Czech consumers negatively affected wine in 2012. The consumption of wine stagnated and a considerable share was purchased at promotional prices. Czech consumers continued to drink more white wine than red wine and they showed more interest in quality wine. Wine shops with a wide grape-type offer of draught wine (alongside bottled wine) became more popular as they offer quality products at good prices. Local wine producers, both large and regional, supplied more...
Euromonitor International's Wine in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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