"Wine in the United Kingdom" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Wine prices have been rising for two reasons, the first being the poor 2012 wine harvest in some of the world's most important wine producing regions and, secondly, the UK government's strategy in 2012 to crack down on minimum unit pricing on alcoholic drinks. The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) estimated that the poor grape harvest in 2012 in Argentina, Italy and France will lead to a global production shortage in the coming years. On the other hand, the UK government is...
Euromonitor International's Wine in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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