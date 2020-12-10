Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- The "Wine - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery., John Distilleries, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo plc, Indage Vintners, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Accolade Wines, Vranken-Pommery Monopole, Constellation Brands Inc, United Breweries Ltd, India, Heritage Grape Winery, Grover Vineyards.



Get Inside Scoop of the report, request for sample @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2279779-india-wine



The Indian wine sector is led by the 'still wine' category in both value and volume terms. However, the sparkling wine category is expected to register the fastest value growth during 2018-2023. On-trade accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine products in the country. Glass is the only pack material used in the sector. Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery and John Distilleries are the leading players in the Indian wine sector.

Scope



- The Indian wine sector is expected to grow by value during 2018-2023

- Still wine is the largest category in both value and volume terms in the Indian wine sector

- Sparkling wine is expected to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023

- On-trade accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine products in the country

- Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery and John Distilleries are the leading players in the sector.

- Glass is the only pack material used in the Indian wine sector.



Order India Wine Market study full copy now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2279779



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

1) How COVID-19 Impact Analysis and its effect on Growth is Shown in the Study?

Yes, the overall industry have seen quite big impact due to slowdown and shutdown in production line & supply chain. The study covers a separate qualitative chapter on COVID-19 Impact analysis with strong reasoning and leaders opinion. Additionally it also provide before and after growth scenario due to COVID-19 on sales & market size estimation to better analyze current scenario of Industry.



2) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?

List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes "Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery., John Distilleries, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo plc, Indage Vintners, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Accolade Wines, Vranken-Pommery Monopole, Constellation Brands Inc, United Breweries Ltd, India, Heritage Grape Winery, Grover Vineyards". Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of atleast 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.



** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



3) Is it possible to add more list of company and customize study as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report, provided it is available in our coverage list as mentioned in answer to Question 1 and after feasibility run final confirmation will be provided by research team checking the constraints related to difficulty of survey.



4) Can we narrow the available business segments ?

Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application or product type can be provided (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume*.



5) Can specific country of interest be added? What all regional segmentation covered?

Yes, Country level splits can be modified in the study as per objectives. Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote will vary.



Enquire for customization or check for any discount if available @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2279779-india-wine



Reasons to buy



- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis



- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities



- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning



- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion



- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector



- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.



To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2279779-india-wine



All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile. Some of the competitors identified in the India Wine Market study include Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery., John Distilleries, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo plc, Indage Vintners, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Accolade Wines, Vranken-Pommery Monopole, Constellation Brands Inc, United Breweries Ltd, India, Heritage Grape Winery, Grover Vineyards.



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the India Wine market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping India Wine Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.