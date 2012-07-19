Wine Oh TV Finalist in 2012 Wine Blog Awards

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The 2012 Wine Blog Awards, recognizing excellence in new media have been announced. WineOh.tv is a finalist in the "Best Original Photography or Video on a Wine Blog"category. A panel of 17 judges determined the finalists in each of the nine categories. The winners will be determined by a vote of the public as well as input by the judges.



"It is such an unbelievable honor for Wine Oh TV to be recognized by the judges as the best of the best video blogs on the web! I shoot, write and edit all of the stories myself so to be recognized for the excellent quality of the video is extremely meaningful to me." said Wine Oh TV Founder and Host, Monique Soltani.



The general public will now have the opportunity to vote in each of the nine categories to help determine which wine blogs are honored at the 2012 Wine Blog Awards at the Wine Bloggers Conference held in August in Portland, Oregon.



"Since the first Wine Blog Awards were given out in 2007, the wine blogging community has expanded considerably and has become a consequential and important part of the wine media," said Joel Vincent, organizer of the Wine Blog Awards along with Zephyr Adventures -- organizers of the Wine Bloggers Conference. "This year's crop of finalists is testament to the continually increasing quality of wine blogs, to the diversity of blogs and bloggers and to the recent emergence of new and important wine blogs."



To vote for www.wineoh.tv or the other finalist click here: http://wineblogawards.org/from-the-organizers/the-finalists-in-the-2012-wine-blog-awards-are-announced/



Public voting will run through 11:59pm on July 26th. Presentation of the 2012 Wine Blog Awards will occur at the Wine Bloggers Conference in Portland Oregon August 18th.