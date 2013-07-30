Wine Refrigerator Now Releases Plans for New Cooling Unit That Will Revolutionize Wine Storage

Woodside, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Wine connoisseurs know that there’s more that goes into enjoying wine than just picking the right variety, vintage or vineyard. Proper storage can affect the flavor of a wine just as much as other factors. Without the perfect positioning, light conditions, temperature levels and air moisture, even the finest of wines can fail to live up to expectations. With this in mind, Wine Refrigerator Now announced its plans to revolutionize wine storage with the industry’s first app-controlled wine fridge.



Optimally storing wine can be challenging and confusing for even the most knowledgeable wine aficionado. For years, Wine Refrigerator Now has made it easy for people to learn how to properly care for their wine collection and offered an array of top quality wine refrigerators to fit collections of all sizes. Their forthcoming refrigeration unit –the first of their own manufacture-- will be the industry’s most advanced storage and cooling system for wine. Each wine bottle stored inside will have its own isolated compartment in which the temperature and humidity can be independently controlled remotely via a smartphone app.



Fifteen minutes prior to taking out and serving a bottle of wine, the owner can adjust the bottle's temperature from a "storage temperature" option to a "serving temperature" option. Both temperatures can be pre-set by the owner for each bottle. The units will automatically detect each bottle's weight, and when one is almost empty, an alert will be sent to the owner so they can automatically order a new one from the supplier via the smartphone app. And, for security purposes, the owner will have the option to lock or unlock the fridge using the app.



“We have marketed the finest wine storage and cooling systems from top manufacturers for years now,” said a spokesperson for Wine Refrigerator Now. “We offer models that suit all types of environments and sizes of collections. So, moving into manufacturing our own is a natural evolution for us. Our new wine cellar will revolutionize wine storage for wine connoisseurs, restaurants and wine bars.”



About Wine Refrigerator Now

Wine Refrigerator Now takes the guesswork out of wine storage by providing a selection of the finest quality wine refrigerators. With models to suit all sizes of wine collections -- from those with fewer than 15 bottles to those with 100 or more – and detailed information on proper wine storage and care, the site is a resource for all wine lovers. Wine Refrigerator Now negotiates with the best manufacturers to offer customers the most attractive products at the lowest prices.