Fast Market Research recommends "Wine: Resilient, Advancing and Evolving" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The global wine industry remains resilient to macroeconomic volatility, focused on its historic Western European bastion and driven by a rising wave of red still light grape varietals pouring into China. Facing extensive fragmentation constraints and lacking the clout of truly global brands, the category is going through a transformative period as post-boomer drinking habits bring radical innovation to the fore.
Euromonitor International's Wine: Resilient, Advancing and Evolving global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wine in Taiwan
- Alcoholic Drinks in Brazil
- The Future of the Wine Market in China to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Portugal to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Mexico to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Wine Market in Poland to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Wine Market in Israel to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Wine Market in Norway to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Norway to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Wine Market in South Korea to 2017