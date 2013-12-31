Wine Searcher Tool Is Featured in Completely Re-Designed De Wine Spot Website

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- De Wine Spot, a boutique wine, spirits and sake shop located in a hipster neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, has recently completely a complete re-design of its website. The easy-to-navigate site now includes a variety of features for people who are looking for the perfect wine. For example, the wine searcher wizard is an innovative visual guide that asks very basic questions that even the most novice and occasional wine drinker can answer. The wizard then uses the replies to find perfect wine suggestions from the company’s carefully curated wine list.



“For the more advanced and experienced wine drinker, our website now also includes an advanced wine search,” said Ilya Dorfman, owner and CEO of De Wine Spot.



“Our more enthusiastic wine fans, who often want to purchase a specific vintage or region of wine, can use the handy tool to search for wine using a vast selection of criteria, including color, style, producer, volume, country, region, varietal, and much more.”



The website, which also includes a nice selection of rare whiskeys and bourbons, now features an edgy, expressive blog that is updated once a week. Recent topics have included a discussion of the staff’s favorite holiday drinks; a helpful list of wine for the holidays, and more.



To make the checkout process as seamless as possible, the newly-updated website now offers a Bitcoin checkout option, as well as traditional payment choices such as PayPal and credit cards.



The staff of De Wine Spot has developed a reputation for their outstanding customer service, said Cynthia Araiza, a wine taster and reviewer and sensory analyst. From customers who walk into the flagship store in Brooklyn looking for a bottle of sake to those who are ordering wine or whiskey through the user-friendly website, Cynthia said the employees are ready and willing to help answer any and all questions.



“We are extremely friendly, laid back, and—we've been told—helpful,” Araiza said, adding that the selection at De Wine Spot is wide and very reasonably priced.



“Whether you're looking for an under the radar gem, a highly regarded producer, a name you recognize, or just a delicious and inexpensive bottle to drink on a Monday night, we'll find you the perfect bottle,” added Michael “Mischa” Nagdimunov, the company’s webmaster and online sales manager.



Nagdimunov noted that anybody who would like to learn more about De Wine Spot is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read more about the company, and try the new wine search tool.



“Customers are also welcome to share their tasting notes with others using our disqus comments feature that is integrated on every product description page,” he said.



About De Wine Spot

De Wine Spot is an East Williamsburg (Brooklyn, NY) boutique wine, spirits and sake shop. All of the wines are carefully curated by the knowledgeable staff. De Wine Spot also features rare and hard-to-find bourbon and whiskey and are working on considerably expanding their already good sake selection. Free tastings are held every Fri and Sat, starting at 6:30 PM. For more information, please visit http://www.dewinespot.co/



De Wine Spot

428 Lorimer St.

Brooklyn, NY 11206