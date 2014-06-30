New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Portugal by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers red, rose and white wines & sparkling wines. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food industry) sales. Market size for Wine & Sparkling Wines in Portugal is given in EUR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Segmentation of this market
- Red
- Ros?
- Sparkling wine
- Still wine
- White
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PrimeDrinks, S.A., Sogrape Vinhos, S.A., Viborel Distribui??o, S.A., Adega Cooperativa Redondo, Carmim - Cooperativa Agr?cola de Reguengos de Monsaraz, Adega Cooperativa Borba CRL, Adega Cooperativa Mon??o CRL, Cooperativa Agr?cola da Granja CRL, Cooperativa Agr?cola Santo Isidro de Perg?es CRL, Adega Cooperativa de Vidigueira, Cuba e Alvito CRL, Muganheira - Sociedade Cooperativa e Comercial da Varosa, S.A., Bacardi Limited, B. V. Trading, Lda., Own Label, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Turkey (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Sweden (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Colombia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in UK (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Russia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Canada (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Norway (2014) - Market Sizes
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Finland (2014) - Market Sizes