Wine & Sparkling Wines in Sweden - a Snapshot (2012) - New Study Released

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Sweden by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers red, rose and white wines & sparkling wines. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food industry) sales. Market size for Wine & Sparkling Wines in Sweden is given in SEK and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Sweden. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Austria - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Poland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Portugal - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)