Wine Symposium Coming to Sonoma County on May 21, 2013, Hosted by RRVW

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Ever wondered how to connect your business with major wine industry executives or how to get started with a career in the wine industry? The First Annual Wine Symposium in Sonoma County is your opportunity to make both of these items a reality. Hosted by North Bay Networking Group, the Wine Symposium has two main purposes. The first is geared towards B2B relationships. The Wine Symposium will have a scheduled networking session where major wine industry experts will be accessible. Some of the highlighted names include Randy Luginbill and Percy Brandon, President and First Vice President of the Russian River Valley Wine Growers Association (RRVW), respectively. Mr. Brandon is also the general manager of Vintners Inn.



The networking session will also be open to those seeking careers in the wine industry. There will also be several recruiters in attendance from various wineries and vineyards. Additionally, the RRVW will have a booth at the symposium with information on membership, sponsorship, and careers in the wine industry.



A panel of experts will also be speaking at the wine symposium. The panel is comprised of Mr. Brandon and Mr. Luginbill as well as the following industry experts:

- Greg Jones, Board of Directors of RRVW, Founder of North Bay Networking Group, and broker at Aslan Insurance Agency

- Dan Chapin, CEO of iWork and Left Coast Marketing

- Derek Stefan – Stefan Professional Recruiting. Most recently Stefan was with the Nelson Family of Companies where he was a “Top 10” ranked-recruiter specializing in Accounting & Finance and Wine/Consumer Products

- Carol Ann Wentworth - Executive Recruiter, NELSON Staffing - Speaker on Panel: “Building Successful Relationships”



The panel will be providing insider tips and information for businesses interested in entering the wine industry. Following that, there will be a question and answer period open to everyone in attendance.



The event will be held on May 21, 2013 at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park and is from 6 pm to 9pm. Tickets are available online for $25. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit http://www.winesymposiums.com or call (707) 696-8419.



About the North Bay Networking Group

North Bay Networking Group adds value to our community by networking to help our members reach their goals. Strengthening our community will enrich lives and drive economic development.