Wine Tasting in Dordogne Reaches New Heights with Bergerac Wine Tours

Aquitaine, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Bergerac Wine Tours presents excellent opportunity to enjoy The Bergerac wine tradition which started over 2000 years ago and guided daily excursion will allow people to know more about Bergerac area and its magnificent wines. The Bergerac Wine Tours has been tailored by liaising closely with established winemakers with impeccable reputations, their chateaux has various award winning labels, they are family run and will allow the tourists to learn and taste the Organic wines and Organic production methods of the Bergerac winemakers. Bergerac Wine Tours adopts a small-scale, intimate approach by limiting the number of participants per tour; this enables the tourists to fully absorb the information given by the winemakers during the tasting sessions.



About Bergerac Wines



The South west region of France is famed for its magnificent wines, exquisite food, lush landscapes and its alluring medieval towns and villages. The first documents which record the location and the significance of the Bergerac Vineyards go as far back to the 12th century. The ideal terrain and local climate of the region as well as the technique, knowledge and the passion of the winemakers of Bergerac all play their own crucial parts to deliver outstanding wines which are globally known and highly appreciated. This also brings wine lovers from all over the world for France Wine Tours to learn more about the wines and vineyards of the region. The vineyards stretch out on both sides of the river Dordogne, covering more than 12800 hectares, where a detailed ‘La Route des Vins’ shows the local vineyards along the way.



About Bergerac Wine Tours



Bergerac Wine Tours is a company run by three young wine enthusiasts with extensive knowledge of the Bergerac wine region and the Dordogne terroir. The team Christelle, Alex and Jessica established Bergerac Wine Tours as a reflection of their desire to use their talents, enthusiasm and interests to share their love of wine and the terroir with as many people as possible. They have researched the region’s vineyards and the associated local areas to bring their tourists the very best specialties Bergerac has to offer.



http://www.bergeracwinetours.com is the company’s website. The website contains valuable information about the area of Bergerac, the magnificent wines of the region, company information, contact details, and a separate blog section. The website also features a list of Bergerac Wine Tours’ recommended places to stay while on tour in the Dordogne.



For more information, please visit http://www.bergeracwinetours.com



Media Contact:

Bergerac Wine Tours (Christelle Combaud)

Email: info@bergeracwinetours.com

Location: Eymet, Aquitaine, France

Website: http://www.bergeracwinetours.com