The De Portola Wine Trail Announces the BIG RED FEST 2012 Tasting Event

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- The De Portola Wine Trail family of nine boutique wineries is pleased to announce their BIG RED FEST 2012 tasting event to be held on Sunday April 22, 2012 from 10AM to 5PM. This is the third trail event for the wineries of De Portola Road in Temecula, CA and it has been called “The Nirvana of Wine Tasting” by wine aficionados for Southern California.



The April 22nd event is a “managed group tasting for wine lovers” who get to experience great wines, fabulous food, 5 star hospitality and the incredible views. When you purchase your ticket on deportolawinetrail.com, you will choose one winery to start. You may begin anywhere on the trail. On the 22nd, you will go to that winery and check in for the event. They will give you a logo glass and map. Your $45.00 ticket (early bird price) will provide you with wine tasting at each of the nine wineries who will serve you THREE 3 ounce pour of red varietals selected for the day, along with an appetizer of gourmet food paired for the event. That is 27 ounces over the course of your day. There will be educated wine servers at each winery that can describe the wine and its attributes. You may travel the 5-mile trail on your own, or contact the www.grapeline.com for transportation at an additional cost. Designated Driver tickets can purchase a ticket for $25.00, which will include food serving at each winery and water.



The De Portola Wine trail winery owners will all be on site during the event. Visit Keyways Winery, Robert Renzoni Winery, Gershon Bachus Vintners, Oak Mountain Winery, Leoness Cellars, Danza Del Sol Winery, Frangipani Winery, Cougar Winery, and Masia De Yabar Winery. As a courtesy to all of its patrons, they have limited the ticket sales to 600. First come first served, rain or shine. NO DISCOUNTS are offered by the wineries for this event.



You may purchase your tickets online through pay pal on the DWT website www.deportolawinetrail.com. Between Anza and Glen Oaks Road, North or Temecula Parkway and South of Rancho California Road.