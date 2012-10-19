Holiday Season Pushes Demand for Unique Gifts at Affordable Prices

Randolph, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- WineCaddys.com, an exclusive dealer of H&K Steel Sculptures, is proud to offer an expanded selection of hand-crafted steel items, as H&K introduces new products. The arrival of these new offerings – which feature pen holders, business card holders and clocks – presents an opportunity for early holiday shoppers to secure unique gifts made from recycled steel by European artists. Early market projections hint at an increase in consumer spending this holiday season, and WineCaddys.com is primed to meet this demand.



Each WineCaddy – a clever sculpture to display wine – is handcrafted from recycled steel by European artisans who apprentice for years, before beginning to produce finished sculptures. Although the finished products are produced in European studios, they are designed in the U.S. by a team of artists, who collaborate with their European counterparts to reflect American humor and culture, in an array of styles that includes animals, sports, holidays and more. Current best-selling winecaddys include the models “The Wine Taster,” the “Frustrated Golfer,” “The Sommelier” and “The Fireman.”



A representative from WineCaddys.com commented on the new items from H&K Steel Sculptures. “We’re thrilled to increase our selection of winecaddys and other sculpted items as we near the holiday season. Our products are affordable and offer a rare blend of artistry, humor and an appreciation for wine.”



About WineCaddys.com

WineCaddys.com is an online distributor of unique, hand-crafted winecaddys and sculptures. Winecaddys offer a distinct appeal to wine and art lovers, and make a truly one-of-a-kind addition to any setting. WineCaddys.com is an exclusive dealer of H&K Steel Sculptures, whose selection recently expanded to include clocks, pen holders and business card holders.