WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com Ranks and Reviews World's Best Wine Refrigerators

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Many wine enthusiasts own wine coolers. Wine coolers are specially designed to cool wine to the perfect temperature. That perfect temperature is slightly warmer than a traditional fridge and is designed to create the best possible wine drinking experience.



When it comes to choosing the right wine cooler, one website aims to be the first place wine enthusiast’s visit. That website is http://www.WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com, which features detailed reviews, explanations, and comparisons of some of the world’s most popular wine refrigerators and coolers.



The information on the site is designed to help both novice and experienced wine drinkers choose the perfect fridge for their needs. Fridges can fit anywhere from two to eighteen bottles of wine, while some fridges have multiple zones for cooling different wines to different temperatures.



As a spokesperson for WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com explains, visitors to WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com don’t need to know anything about wine coolers before visiting the site:



“Our site is designed to take wine enthusiasts from complete beginners to wine cooler experts. We explain the absolute basics of wine coolers before recommending specific brands, products, and models to consider. Once visitors are ready to purchase a wine cooler, we direct them to wine cooler product listings on websites like Amazon.com”



WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com also features an interactive comparison chart where visitors can sort through wine refrigerators based on different qualities. Those qualities include:



-Bottle capacity

-Number of zones

-Type of cooling

-Temperature range

-LED light

-Height, weight, and depth



Many wine enthusiasts also consider the energy efficiency of the unit as well as its noise level. Wine coolers stored on kitchen countertops, for example, may need to be quieter than wine coolers stored in basements.



One easy way to choose the perfect wine cooler is to prioritize different cooler criteria. The Wine Cooler Reviews Guide spokesperson explains which criteria are most important:



“Generally, the most important thing to consider when purchasing wine coolers is the location. Buyers need to ask themselves where the wine cooler will be placed in the home. Some wine coolers are designed to slide conveniently into cupboards and cabinets. Others are free standing units that can be placed anywhere in the home.”



After considering location, WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com recommends considering the type of cooler. Most wine coolers feature photoelectric cooling units, although some models feature different types of coolers for different types of wine.



Whether buying a wine cooler for the first time or upgrading from an existing wine cooler, WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com aims to make the selection process as easy as possible for wine enthusiasts.



About WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com

WineCoolerReviewsGuide.com is a wine cooler review and comparison website. The site features detailed reviews of wine coolers and wine refrigerators while also explaining the most important wine cooler qualities for shoppers to consider. For more information, please visit: http://www.winecoolerreviewsguide.com