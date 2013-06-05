WineEssentials.com Announces New Line of Wine Chillers and Coolers

Canton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- WineEssentials.com, a leading online retailer or wine-related accessories and products, is happy to unveil a brand new line of wine chillers and coolers, just in time for summer picnics, parties and barbecues. The coolers and chillers come in a wide variety of styles, and each one is designed to keep wines and champagnes perfectly chilled.



Why is temperature so important to wine and champagne? Serving wine at the optimum temperature is critical to ensuring these beverages taste as good as they’re supposed to. Many people mistakenly believe the refrigerator is a good way to chill wines, but leaving a bottle in the fridge can be a one-way ticket to disaster. Refrigerator temperatures can vary widely, and all too often wine and champagne can become too cold or can chill unevenly when left to languish on a fridge shelf.



What’s more, while refrigerators are designed to serve a broad range of cooling needs, wine chillers and coolers are crafted specifically for wines and champagnes to ensure the proper degree of chilling for the optimum taste experience.



Wine Essentials offers the widest selection of chillers and coolers in the marketplace, from stylish champagne buckets to party-sized tubs to portable coolers that let you take your wine with you wherever you go, knowing it will be cool and ready for enjoying whether you’re relaxing at poolside or enjoying a picnic with friends and family.



Choose from a variety of materials ranging from traditional marble and terracotta to urban chic acrylic to flexible materials that let you wrap bottles and keep them cool while you’re hiking, boating or travelling. Wine chillers and coolers also make ideal gifts for the wine lovers in your life, and they’re great for anniversaries, birthdays or corporate gift-giving.



About WineEssentials.com

WineEssentials.com was founded to provide oenophiles of all levels with a one-stop shop for wine-related products, including glassware, decanters, totes, aerators and other supplies and accessories. All the products offered by WineEssentials.com are selected for their performance, ease of use and quality of workmanship. To learn more about Wine Essentials and its selection of wine chillers and coolers, visit their website at Wine Essentials' wine chillers page.