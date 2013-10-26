Wing Orthodontics to Offer Special Discounts and Events for National Orthodontic Health Month

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- Orthodontics, one of the many branches of dentistry, is a specialty that deals with straightening teeth and aligning jaws. Orthodontists treat both children and adults using a trained eye that can spot dissymmetry in the face.



For the past few years, individuals interested in receiving orthodontic care in the Mesa, Arizona area have always consulted Wing Orthodontics. The practice specializes in services such as braces, retainers, Invisalign, and orthognathic surgery. Wing Orthodontics’ primary orthodontist, Jeffrey D. Wing, DDS, MS, and his team are experts in the industry and strive to provide patients with a positive orthodontic experience.



October is National Orthodontic Health Month and Wing Orthodontics is celebrating with special discounts off of full orthodontic treatment. Wing Orthodontics offers complimentary consultations to individuals interested in receiving orthodontic treatment. All complimentary consultations include an x-ray using state of the art equipment and a personal consultation with Dr. Wing.



Wing Orthodontics is also hosting a Halloween Candy Buy Back event. Children can bring unopened candy to Wing Orthodontics on November 4th and November 5th from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Wing Orthodontics will give children $1.00 per pound with a 10 pound limit. All of the candy collected will be packaged and sent to our troops!



Wing Orthodontics’ former clients have always been impressed with the practice’s services.



“Dr. Wing is a caring and thorough orthodontist, and the way they treat their patients is phenomenal,” said Sarah G. “I would recommend Wing Orthodontics to anyone who wants a gorgeous smile, incomparable value, and friendly and courteous treatment.”



About Wing Orthodontics

Since Wing Orthodontics first opened its doors, the practice has used the most advanced orthodontic techniques available and the very latest technology in equipment—including digital x-rays, digital photography, and self-ligating Empower braces—to ensure the most effective orthodontic care possible. The company is dedicated to giving their patients a unique, affordable, and enjoyable orthodontic experience, especially because Wing Orthodontics feels that orthodontics should be more than just straightening teeth – it should be about improving lives. For more information, please visit http://www.wingorthodontics.com



Deena Monsegur

Public Relations Coordinator

Wing Orthodontics

www.wingorthodontics.com

480-588-5437