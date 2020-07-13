Wing Tat Industrial Co., Ltd. Launches Some New Plastic Injection Molds for Home Appliances

GuangDong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Wing Tat Industrial Co., Ltd. has come up with its new prototypes for home appliances. The company has been one of the most popular producers of customized plastic injection molds with clients in China and other parts of the world. Now its latest products will prove to be a game-changer for companies that manufacture household appliances.



The Chairman of the company recently stated in his interview to a leading daily, "Wing Tat Industrial Co., Ltd. has proved its worth in the prototype-making business. We are a leading China Custom Plastic Injection Molding Maker that exports products to the US, the UK, Japan, and Europe. Our products and services have always been appreciated in the market for their unmatched quality. We have come up with some new plastic injection molds that are meant for prototyping various parts of appliances used for household purposes. Our team has worked very hard on it and we are looking forward to receiving positive feedback from our clients."



The company has one of the best teams of potential members who offers an efficient Custom plastic injection molding service. They shall contact the client within 24 hours of his inquiry and send him the quotations. This makes the process faster with no downtime for both parties.



Wing Tat Industrial Co., Ltd. swears by the quality of its products. It has a strict quality controlling system that monitors each product closely and evaluates if the standards are followed ardently. The company is also known for its affordable prices that help clients in achieving the best prototype by paying the least amount. Its prices are at least 30% less than the quotations offered by other parts of the world.



The Chairman of Wing Tat Industrial further added, "Our research team was working on the latest products for a long time. They have run a thorough survey on the market to come up with the molds that can prove very helpful for our clients. We have maintained a low price range for these products also like the others and appliance manufacturers will benefit from them heavily."



Wing Tat Industrial Co., Ltd. offers a complete solution for the prototypes. The company designs the molds, prepares the tools, selects the perfect materials, and produces them. It is extremely punctual with its services and ensures clients get their deliveries on time.



About Wing Tat Industrial Company Limited

Wing Tat Industrial Company Limited was established in 1988 and has its headquarters in Hong Kong. It is a plastic injection molding company that produces top-quality plastic injection molds that are imported by the US and several Asian and European countries. Its business portfolio includes designing prototypes and plastic injection molds, producing molds, assembling products, spray painting, pad printing, and packaging the finished products.



