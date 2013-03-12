Wings of Steele: Epic Sci-Fi Adventure by Jeffrey Burger Reaches Amazon Best-Seller List

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Most new authors use their first book as an opportunity to simply test the literary waters. However, in the case of Florida author Jeffrey Burger, his debut novel has enjoyed almost instant best-selling success. Topping #39 in the Science Fiction genre, Burger’s ‘Wings of Steele’ series show serious promise.



It’s easy to see why. The first instalment, ‘Destination Unknown’, offers a gripping literary experience that is captivating readers around the world.



Synopsis:



An epic science fiction action-adventure that reaches from the surface of our familiar planet and the safety of terra firma, to the dark, vast expanse of deep space and distant star systems.



Jack Steele is an ex big-city cop that left the department after losing a friend in the line of duty. Recovering from a tough divorce, he reinvents himself with a love of flying and restructures his life as a pilot for hire. Accompanied by his ever-present German Shepherd, Fritz, Jack will fly almost anything, anywhere, shuttling new & used planes for clients all over the world. He had never been a Boy Scout, but he is a man who likes to stay prepared and in control of whatever life throws at him. But nothing could have prepared Jack and his co-pilot, Brian Carter, for the carnage when life suddenly goes drastically and violently sideways... in a direction and magnitude that no one could have ever anticipated. Their lives swept into chaos as wanted men, it seems like every alphabet named agency on the planet is hunting for them. Their only option is to run... but to where?



As the author explains, he is deeply invested in his work.



“I fuse my skills of writing and graphic design to offer a ‘total’ experience for the reader. This really allows me to put my imagination on paper and drag the reader deep into the world I’ve created,” says Burger.



Continuing, “It’s certainly working. At one point my book sat at #1849 on Amazon, out of all books. It’s great to see my work changing the lives of others.”



Burger’s latter statement is certainly not hype. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I was thoroughly surprised at how wonderful this story was turning out to be. Full of excitement and action. Good guys vs bad guys, and yes very much like COWBOYS IN SPACE!!!! What a hoot!” says K. Caid, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Paul K, was equally as impressed. He said, “I like sci-fi military so Wings of Steele caught my eye and I purchased it. I give it a one word review - Excellent! If I have to include a negative it would be that so far there is only one book from Mr. Burger. Side note to Mr. Burger: Please do NOT find something else to occupy your spare hours until you add another book for us to enjoy.”



With so much success on his hands, Burger has recently announced that the second instalment is in the works. Aptly titled ‘Flight of Freedom’, fans are urged to keep an eye on the author’s website for any official news.



About Jeffrey Burger

Jeffrey Burger was born and grew up in Chicago, Illinois, moving to the Gulf Coast of Florida at the age of 28, where he still lives today with his German Shepherd, Fritz. Jeff returns to Chicago on a regular basis to visit family and friends.



Originally drawn to law enforcement like his father and uncle, Jeff's extremely creative nature drove him toward a rewarding career in photography, illustration, design, marketing and advertising. With the successful launch of his first book; Wings of Steele - Destination Unknown, he has been able to add writing and publishing to his repertoire.



Jeff's choice in career and life in Florida have offered some truly unique experiences which he continues to enjoy. A certified NRA Instructor, Jeff has worked with civilians, Military Personnel and Law Enforcement Officers from many agencies. This has afforded him the opportunity to regularly handle and become proficient with firearms of all types, new and vintage, from all over the world.



An affinity for aircraft and flying have provided many opportunities to fly with talented civilian and military pilots in a wide selection of fixed wing and rotary aircraft. While Jeff finds jets to be supremely exciting, nothing beats the sublime sound or primal feeling of a piston-driven Rolls Royce Merlin V12 in a vintage P51 Mustang.