Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was announced concerning whether certain Winnebago Industries officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Winnebago Industries officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the 2014 Omnibus Equity, Performance, and Incentive Compensation Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Winnebago Industries, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Winnebago Industries’ shareholders vote to approve the Company’s 2014 Omnibus Equity, Performance Award, and Incentive Compensation Plan which would authorize the issuance of 4,000,000 shares of common stock.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $581.68 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on August 25, 2012 to $803.16 million for the 54 weeks period that ended on August 31, 2013, while its respective Net Income declined from $44.97 million to $31.95 million.



Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) grew from $3.23 per share in March 2009 to as high as $31.10 per share on October 29, 2013.



On November 4, 2013, NYSE:WGO shares closed at $29.75 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com