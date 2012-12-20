Winner of 9 Golden Bean Awards in Last 3 Years, Carlini Coffee Revamps Website, Adds New Coffee

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Carlini Coffee Company, one of the most popular coffee roasters in Australia, has recently launched its new website adding more products to their inventory. The company that has won 9 Golden Bean Awards in last 3 years provides coffee that originates from countries all around the world. The company also offers private label coffee and customized roasting.



The owner of the company Mr. Jeff Carlin quoted on the coffee business in Australia, “5 years ago there were nearly 300 coffee suppliers in Australia and today there are more than 700. These numbers clearly state that coffee industry in Australia is exploding and will do so in the future as well. The competition amongst the coffee suppliers has also intensified resulting in provision of high quality coffee in Australia. Despite the stiff competition there is still difference amongst the quality of coffee between different providers. The art of roasting and green bean selection is something that requires rigorous efforts. Experience is a major factor and many coffee suppliers are fairly new in this business. Our extensive experience has enabled us to offer high quality coffee, which has been reflected by the 9 Golden Bean Awards we have own. At Carlini Coffee, we are all passionate in what we do and always try to expand our innovation and knowledge in roasting and selecting coffee. We travel to the corners of the world to find the finest coffee beans and bring them to Australia so that everyone can enjoy them.”



The company is also a major exporter of coffee, providing their products to 7 countries around the Asian and Middle Eastern regions. Types of wholesale coffee offered by Carlini Coffee Company are arranged according to their origins on the website. Further a short description of the products is also given along with the specifications.



Carlini Coffee Company states that they have a fully computerized European roasting equipment for customized solutions as per the requirements of their customers for private label coffee.



A company also has a blog, where information on the coffee industry is usually published. Periodic articles to spread the art of coffee are also provided by Carlini Coffee.



About Carlini Coffee Company

Carlini Coffee Company is one of the leading companies in providing wholesale and private label coffee. Through their online platform, http://carlinicoffee.com/, the various types of coffee offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for being one of the premium coffee roasters in Australia and has won 9 Golden Bean Awards in last 3 years.



For more information about coffee, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of carlinicoffee.com, please call at 1300-141-773 or email at info@carlinicoffee.com.