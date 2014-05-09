Winner of "Best E Cigarette Brand of 2014 Award" Announced by Industry Leading E-Cig Review Site

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- REPP.org, a website that features in-depth and extremely helpful reviews, rankings, and coupons for the top e-cig brands 2014 has to offer, has just launched their new user-friendly website and announced the winner of the Best E Cigarette Brand of 2014 award. To celebrate the launch of his new website, founder and lead reviewer, John Repp is currently hosting a giveaway featuring over $800 in electronic cigarette starter kits. To sign up for this generous promotion, which ends on May 18, people simply need to visit www.repp.org and click on the giveaway banner on the site.



In recent years, electronic cigarettes have grown to include over 3.5 million users. Although many smokers would like to give them a try, they may be unsure of which companies and/or products are the best and most reputable. This is where REPP.org can help — by offering unbiased reviews and information, as well as their informative “2014 E Cigarette Buyers Guide,” consumers can rest assured that they are getting the most reliable and accurate information possible.



Currently, Green Smoke is listed on REPP.org as the number one ranked e-cig brand. For those who wish to try the product, John has secured an exclusive Green Smoke 20 percent off coupon for readers of the website. As the review informs, Green Smoke features great taste, a high vapor volume and outstanding customer service, as well as a recycling program that awards customers points for turning in their old cartridges.



“We recommend the Pro kit, which is Green Smoke’s most popular starter kit,” the review advises, adding that it’s a great value which includes two rechargeable batteries, 10 flavor cartridges, one USB cigarette, USB Charger, Home and Car Adapters, and a free deluxe carrying case.



In order to encourage people to visit the site and post their reviews to help others readers find various vapor cigarette products, John Repp has also announced a unique feature on the site, where he will give away $100 once a month to someone who leaves their own review.



“My goal for this website is to help you find the best e-cigarette by providing you with all the facts as well as our expert opinions and real user feedback to help you make the right decision,” John said, adding that he is also committed to helping shoppers find the best coupon codes that will save them the most money.



Anybody who would like to learn more about REPP.org is welcome to visit the new website. There they can sign up for the giveaway and browse through a vast amount of e cigarette brands, starter kit, e-liquid, and disposable reviews and rankings.



About REPP.org

REPP.org is the authoritative provider of e-cigarette ratings, reviews, and coupons. They have recently released their "2014 E Cigarette Buyers Guide" which is the most complete document available for smokers wanting to switch to vapor cigarettes. For more information, please visit http://www.repp.org/