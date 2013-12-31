Winner of Istanbul Marathon Tests Positive for Drugs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Abraham Kiprotich was born in Kenya, but competes for France. Kiprotich could face a two-year competitive ban after the “A” urine sample taken. The sample was taken following Kiprotich’s November 17 Istanbul Marathon victory. The sample was found to have traces of the blood booster EPO.



Kiprotich, 28, was a 2012 Olympian for France but did not complete the marathon at the London Games.



The reporting on Kiprotich’s positive EPO result has so far been printed in French. The article implied that Kiprotich was already a figure of suspicion because, according to French officials.



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