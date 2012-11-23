Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Adam Paul Green and Melannie Green of Winner’s Circle International, a leading distributorship of Xoçai™ healthy dark chocolate products, drove away from Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) headquarters in a brand-new Mercedes Benz earlier this month. The Greens received the car as a reward for being top Ambassador-level distributors. Through MXI-Corp’s Car Allowance Program, distributors that are continually increasing qualifying volume (QV) and personal enrollments receive a monthly car allowance.



“The Car Allowance Program is another way distributors are honored and rewarded for their continued success,” said Andrew Brooks, MXI-Corp founder and executive vice president. “This is a fun way and who doesn’t want to cruise away in a Mercedes? The corporate office enjoys working with leading distributors to get them in the car of their dreams.”



Through the Car Allowance program, participants receive an immediate bonus of $500 or $1,500, depending on the level of the distributor, as well as monthly allowances of $500 or $1,500 for one year. Participants receive the allowance for one year, following a review from MXI-Corp to determine future allowances, based on the number of weeks in the previous year distributors were active and qualified for the program.



The Car Allowance Program is divided into two categories, the Diamonds Car Allowance and the Ambassador Car Allowance. The Diamonds program qualifies participants for a C300 sedan or equivalent. The Ambassador program qualifies participants for a SL550 Roadster or equivalent.



More information about the MXI Car Allowance Program is available on http://www.MXICorp.com website.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™(sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



eBook:

http://adampaulgreen.com/book/Healthy-Chocolate-In-2012.pdf



Xocai Weight Loss Study:

http://adampaulgreen.com/norway-xocai-chocolate-mafia/