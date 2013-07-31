Winners of International Fashion Film Awards Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival 2013 was by all accounts a spectacular success. With over hundreds of fashion filmmakers from around the world in attendance, the packed theater of 500 attendees was enthralled by the top 1% of fashion films produced worldwide.



Through it’s Official Selection, Nomination, and ultimately Award Winning process, creative professionals worldwide exposed their work and abilities to an all-star International Jury of experts, and global audience. A proven way to ignite careers and expand opportunities.



The following are the award winners:



The winner for the Best Music Award was Julian Acosta’s “Moving”, a tale of a woman who lets go of a failing relationship and finds solace in the company of her friends and the elements of nature.



The winner of the Best Art Direction Award was Steam 1886 directed by South Africa-based director, Adrian Lazarus. In the film, Lazarus brought the decadent nature of futuristic 19th century steam culture to life using the various hats and gadgets that were inspired by steam-powered machinery.



The winner of the Best Fashion Award was Miguel Gauthier and Viktorija Pashuta’s “Lovers Game”. The pair joined forces to create “Lovers Game” explicitly to premiere at the festival. The piece was contrived by more than 50 people in 5 months and highlights fashions by Marc by Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Peter Phan Label, and more.



The winner of the Best Hairstyling Award was “Chimera”, directed by Andalusian visual artist and creative, Raul Rosillo. In “Chimera”, six prodigious women each representing a different part of Andalucia, celebrate Semana Santa, the week of Easter, in Spain.



The winner of the Best Makeup Award was helmed by Berlin-based filmmaker, Aviv Kosloff, and entitled “Mia”. An exploration of color and light, master makeup-artist, Einat Dan, brought viewers on a journey into the beauty of the human face.



The winner of the Best Visual Effects Award was Paris-based Swiss director Damien Krisl and his film “Urban Hippie”. Depicting a young girl’s journey to the realms of her deepest imagination, the viewer experiences her loneliness, desire for freedom, and longing for light.



The winner of the Best Creative Concept Award was Eric Chang’s “Lilith”. A modern figure and symbol of feminine freedom, security and sensuality, the film explores the dark twisted nature of Adam's first wife, Lilith, using dance and music as the two main elements to tell the biblical story.



The winner of the Best Cinematography Award was given to Pablo Clemente of Pasos de Sirena (In Search of the Mermiad). After stumbling across a suitcase washed ashore, the main actress in the film relives the story of a sailor who sacrificed his life to unravel the myth of the mermaid.



The winner of the Best Actor Award was Michael Kenneth Williams who starred in Jakob Daschek’s “The Reinvention”. A director passionate about constantly challenging the way people interact with brands, Daschek aims to answer what style is in “The Reinvention”.



Taking a total of 3 titles, Free People’s “Roshambo” won the Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture awards. Directed by Guy Aroch and starring Spanish model, Sheila Marquez, “Roshambo” recounts the love story of a touring band member and his bohemian beaut.



The festival’s producer, Fred Sweet, ended the award ceremony with his mission statement to “Empower, Support, and Recognize The Individual Creative Professionals Who Make Up The Fashion Film Community Worldwide.”