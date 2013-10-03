Winning on Game Day with a Good Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Fall is arguably one of the most popular times of the year when it comes to sports. Flag football teams open up for those active in sports but even for those who aren’t there is entertainment to be had with both college and NFL games being played every week.



But when a favorite team fails, it can be stressful for fans, and that stress can often lead to over indulgence in game day food favorites. A recent study tracked the eating behaviors of NFL game watchers and found that fans who were rooting for the losing team consumed 10 percent more calories and 16 percent more fat than those whose team won the game. To help prevent this excess consumption, experts have offered suggestions for tracking game day foods to keep a person’s waistline on the winning end of the scale.



For chips, make sure to purchase the high-fiber variety to increase fullness after only a few rather than a whole bowl full. If making nachos, top the high-fiber snack with low-fat cheese and some vegetables to add density and flavor to the snack. Go ahead and take bites of the guacamole, as the healthy fat in avocados triggers hormones which satisfy hunger cravings, but make sure to keep to sensible portions. ½ cup serving still packs around 200 calories but is better than other chip dips.



Rather than using sugary BBQ sauce to coat wings, try blending hot sauce with a little sweetener and a spicy combination of herbs. The flavor will spice up the chicken but keep out the excess sugar and fat. For those desiring a creamier sauce for wing, mix in plain Greek yogurt with the spices for additional texture.



Chili can be not only a delicious game day snack, but a healthy one depending on the ingredients. Swap beef for ground turkey, or even extra beans to save fat and add protein for a satisfying meal. For extra flavor, mix in cumin and other spices, or add peppers and other veggies for a thicker, more satisfying texture.



By changing small habits, or bringing out a veggie tray rather than a chip bowl, NFL and college football game day can be fun and healthy for a single person or an entire party. By eating healthier, everyone wins.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com