Winnipeg CIS Receiver Lights It Up for the Acadia Axemen

Winnipeg, Manitoba -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Taylor Renaud, a fourth-year receiver from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has completed another successful regular season for the defending AUS champion Acadia Axemen.



Renaud was recently named to his second AUS All-Star team and finished the 2012 campaign as one of the top-ranked receivers in all of Atlantic Canada. His 51 receptions and 749 receiving yards were good for #1 in the Atlantic conference for the second year in a row, while his average of 107.0 yards receiving per game was ranked fifth best in the country for CIS (Canadian Interuniversity Sport).



According to Renaud, the successes of the 2012 campaign were first cultivated during a busy summer which saw the receiver compete in the CFL combine in Toronto and tryout for a number of professional clubs. His numbers in the combine were strong, and Renaud’s confidence for what became a stellar season was set. “There's some pretty impressive physical talent at these combines, too, as evident from results like the ones Acadia receiver Taylor Renaud put up at the NIC Friday”. (Former Edmonton Eskimo and current Axemen strength coach Elliott Richardson).



Two years ago Renaud suffered a potential career ending knee injury, which saw the receiver suffer a torn ACL and broken leg during the first game of the 2010 season. Following a lengthy recovery, Renaud returned to the field in August of 2011 where he came to be known in Halifax as the Comeback Kid and established himself as one of Acadia's top offensive weapons.



Acadia head coach Jeff Cummins said Renaud’s recovery was unlike any he’s seen around Acadia."He was able to run around and do some things in spring ball that was an absolute shock to me," said Cummins. "The fact he’s been able to go full tilt from the first day of training camp — we’re talking less than a year post-surgery – that hasn’t happened here with any knee injuries I’ve been associated with. He surpassed any ideas I had."



Renaud says the injury really helped him focus on how much he loved the game, "To tell you the truth it actually made me want it a lot more," he said. "I decided to go home for surgery because I could get it a lot sooner. My mindset was just how fast could I get the ball rolling again and start rehabbing and training." (Wide receiver is Acadia’s comeback kid September 21, 2011 - BY MONTY MOSHER SPORTS REPORTER)



Upon returning to Winnipeg for surgery a call from another rehabbing football star came as a timely source of motivation for Taylor when Blue Bomber quarterback Buck Pierce called to offer some timely words of encouragement. “Buck remains as an example of a great athlete who understands the commitment required to play this game and I know he is still capable of greatness as a quarterback.” says Renaud.



After compiling an impressive 7-1 record, the Axemen will now line up against the St. Mary's Huskies this coming Sunday, November 11th, in the Subway Loney Bowl. The winner will play the RSEQ champion the following week for the right to compete in the Vanier Cup, November 23rd, in Toronto.