Winnipeg's Ernie Schmidt Partners With Clean Green Nation

Winnipeg, Manitoba -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Ernie Schmidt, a green energy professional in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, has announced his new partnership with Clean Green Nation.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Schmidt, will be able to offer his customers even more options when it comes to energy efficient upgrades for their home or business. Schmidt is an experienced green living professional who specializes in areas such as solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient upgrades and green living education, as well as addressing the Winnipeg energy crisis.



“This is a very exciting announcement for me and all of my clients, and I am very happy to join forces with Clean Green Nation to make a difference not only for the planet, but in the lives of people who will be able to reduce their energy costs and utility bills,” said Mr. Schmidt. “It’s a fact that we all must do our part to address climate change and the overall impact that we are having on our environment, as well as rising energy costs for both homeowners and business owners. Through this partnership, I’ll be able to help a wide range of people get the solutions they need to take action.”



Clean Green Nation is a leading source of green products and services, including the areas of wind power, solar, energy efficiency, emergency items and batteries, among others. It has a network of trusted partners across North America, who all work hard to ensure top-notch delivery of sustainable items. The company also emphasizes reducing the U.S. and Canada’s dependence on foreign oil and other sources of nonrenewable energy.



As part of his work, Schmidt will raise awareness of Winnipeg’s changing weather, which is a result of climate change on a worldwide scale. His goal is to help create a sustainable Winnipeg for all residents, both today and in the years and generations to come.



“Winnipeg is a beautiful city, set in the middle of a beautiful region. Preserving it for future generations is why I do what I do,” Ernie says. “Purchasing environmentally friendly and energy efficient products simply makes sense. It not only is the responsible thing to do in terms of sustainability, but it also can help you save money on your utility bills each and every month. With a little education, people can start to realize this and accept it as common knowledge.”



Schmidt will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more, visit http://ernies.cleangreennation.com today.