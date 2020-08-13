WinPlay Announces It's Decentralizing Wants to Pass Control of the Platform to Their Community

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- WinPlay announces decentralized token sale in order to pass control over their platform over to their 450K registered users and serious investors.



The platform is a gamified marketing platform that has been live and building crypto communities for over a year. These communities include now successful projects like Nimiq, Swipe, Casper Labs, WhiteBit Exchange, KuCoin Exchange and BiKi Exchange just to name a few.



WinPlay released their decentralization plans in a manifesto. In their vision statement they explain that the main reason behind this decentralized working model is to ' ...create immense amounts of wealth for all WinPlay participants without a centralized overseer."



You can read the announcement at length and participate in their launch campaign here: https://winplay.app/winplay-wnrz-token-launch-campaign-token-sale/



WinPlay has a strong and numerous community to support them and a working product live at: https://winplay.app/



Interest in cryptocurrencies is again at an all time high due to the many foes about the economy. More and more projects like WinPlay are choosing to move into trustless and decentralized methods of collaboration, and it seems to be working.



The blockchain space has received a new wave of mainstream interest thanks to the development of Decentralized Defi protocols that are disrupting the financial industry faster than anything that has come before it.



What is Defi and Why is Growing So Fast?



Decentralized finance is quickly becoming the fastest growing trend in the financial industry.



Allowing any user in the world to lend, borrow, deposit and participate in complex financial products without asking anyone (like a bank or regulator) for permission or even needing to open an account is shaping the way global investors think about opportunities.



The total amount of resources locked in Defi products has surpassed 4 billion USD, up from about 2 Billion last month. The entire Defi ecosystem is sucking up financial resources from all industries as this new gold rush bull cycle blossoms.



Tokenization of Everything



With the growing interest of investors and developers in this new environment, projects are sprouting everywhere again in an attempt to best use Defi protocols available in the market to keep building on this unstoppable network.



Ethereum and other growing cryptocurrency networks are locked in a head to head race to decentralize our world and it is guaranteed that WinPlay will not be the last project diving fully into the Defi DAO ecosystem.



