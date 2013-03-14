Winrar - a Solid Compressing Program That Doesn't Annoy with the Time Delay or Data Loss

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Ever since the development of Winrar, huge amounts of files and even several ones have been neatly been compressed to a single file where it can be conveniently sent online to any part of the globe.



Winrar is an archiving and archival manager that is both compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the Windows operating system.



Another great feature of Winrar is that compressing files makes it a smaller size and makes it easier to upload to the internet. Sharing files has never been this convenient.



The main features however, focuses on providing powerful compression for multimedia and other general purposes; protecting the archives from possible damage and corruption; compatibility with and processing of non-RAR archives like ZIP as well; programmable SFX (Self-extracting) archives; verification of archive authenticity; support for Unicode and NTFS, and so much more.



Winrar also scans the file in order to detect possible virus infection. A Winrar download is possible online and the latest version of the program can be found in DownloadOx.com, a website of freeware programs compiled together for easy access.



The Winrar free program has been helping people across the globe for ages when it comes to compressing files and more.



The latest version of the program is 4.20 and it has improvements of compression and decompression speed and optimized the RAR compression algorithm in order to boost speed, enhancing it even more with multi-core processors.



About Winrar

Develoved by RARLab, Winrar can compress, unpack or converst various archive file formats and support more than forty languages. It was first released in 1993 and was developed by Eugene Roshal while it was distributed by Ron Dwight. It is one of the few applications that is able to create RAR archives natively, because the encoding method is held to be proprietary.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact



Samuel Brown

Contact Phone – (206) – 743 – 6587

Contact Email - support@downloadox.com

Website http://downloadox.com/free/download/winrar/

Complete Address – 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park 98166