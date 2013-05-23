Winter Always Turns to Spring: Compelling Book by Hiroshima Survivor's Daughter Calls on Humanity to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Frankfort, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- On August 6th 2013, millions around the world will observe the 68th anniversary of the dropping of an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. While many will simply pay their respects, survivors like Sachiko Takata will remember their personal memories of the day that changed their lives and global outlook forever.



In a powerful new book by Dr. Akemi Bailey Haynie, Takata’s daughter, those personal memories and bold life lessons are being shared with the world for the first time. With its fascinating insight and life-changing message of peace, ‘Winter Always Turns to Spring’ is expected to resonate with readers around the world.



Synopsis:



Sachiko Takata was 14 years-old when an atomic bomb dropped on her hometown of Hiroshima, Japan. In an instant her world was changed. Her mother died shortly after Japan’s surrender. The devastation of war and the loss of her mother awakened in Sachiko’s heart a deep resolve to devote her life to building a world of peace where the dignity of all human beings is respected and the peril and haunting specter of nuclear war is nonexistent. Given her experience with war, it was ironic that she would marry an American soldier. It was in the United States that she was introduced to Nichiren Buddhism and credits her practice of Buddhism, as well as her mentor, Daisaku Ikeda, with saving and transforming her life.



Through his example, she was able to learn how to tap the innate power of her spirit to weather life’s storms; to change poison into medicine; to win over all obstacles, and to turn winter into spring, emerging from the ashes and ruins of Hiroshima.



As the author explains, her mother’s personal account of the Hiroshima bomb carries an inspirational message of global importance.



“As well as telling my mother’s story, the book is my cry to enlighten humanity to the need for the abolishment of nuclear weapons and how to tap into the indomitable spirit to never give-up. Citizens world-wide have an invincible right to live. The nuclear threat is global with the profound ability to affect every human being on the planet. Simply put, nuclear weapons are unacceptable,” says Dr. Haynie.



Continuing, “The problem is that the decision to abolish them lies only in the hands of a few world leaders and Military forces. However, home is where war and peace begin, so the responsibility ultimately lies within each of us. We need to do more and believe me, it can be done.”



With the Hiroshima bomb’s 68th anniversary imminent, Dr. Haynie believes that citizens around the world have a perfect opportunity to unite and demand change.



“The tragic history of the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki will never be forgotten; always fostering hope, courage and the spirit of peace. The power of dialogue is profound. The first step towards peace begins with listening to the voices of the people and one of those voices is my mother’s voice through her memoir. She is now 82 and has never forgotten how that sparklingly-clear summer morning quickly changed its tune,” she adds.



With strong themes of war, violence, equality, family life, culture and spirituality, Takata’s memoir has a unique place in literary history.



‘Winter Always Turns to Spring’ is due for release soon.



About Dr. Akemi Bailey-Haynie

Dr. Akemi Bailey-Haynie is a dynamic diversity/ multicultural trainer, facilitator, consultant and humanistic educator. She has devoted much of her efforts towards broadening the perspective of thousands of educators, administrators, policy makers, social service and corporate personnel, throughout the United States. She’s been an educator for the past 32 years, teaching elementary through graduate students in numerous educational institutions throughout the Midwest. She has extensive expertise in the areas of diversity, curriculum development, and evaluation.



Currently, a Curriculum Specialist for the City Colleges of Chicago and an adjunct professor for the University of St. Francis teaching future principals and superintendents issues surrounding educational change. Her focus has always been grounded in the education & empowerment of humanity. Being an African-American Japanese, gives her a unique perspective and wealth of experiences that serve as an asset to her outstanding character and distinguished personality.