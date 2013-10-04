Winter Solstice Winter: Norway-Born Author Releases Compelling YA 'Viking Blood Saga'.

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- While Evelyn J. Squires now enjoys the idyllic lifestyle of Sarasota, her early years were spent in Norway – the ‘land of the midnight sun’. As a direct descendant of the Vikings, mythology and magic run through her veins to offer a unique writing talent.



Squires’ latest novel, ‘Winter Solstice Winter: A Viking Blood Saga - Book 1’ fuses Norse history and culture with modern flare to produce an enchanting narrative for an increasingly open-minded young audience.



Synopsis:



In the land where ruthless Vikings and ominous shape-shifters roam free Eiess usurps the Northlandic Throne and suspends the seasons on Winter Solstice. Lucia, heir to the Northlandic Throne, is taken prisoner and wastes away in one of the castle’s towers.



Ailia, a peasant girl, goes missing, and wakes up in a glacier cave months later with no memory of how she ended up there. Soren, one of the Sentinors sent to defeat Eiess, has failed in saving Lucia and in defeating Eiess.



As Eiess continues to amass her forces, preparing for the battle to end all battles, Ailia, Lucia and Soren are about to discover that their lives are intertwined behind a veil of family lies. Determined to take back the throne, they begin to form an alliance, but their mission to overthrow Eiess is stalled when the family lies surface.



And when a forbidden love flourishes between two, jealousy, anger and duplicity arises, causing one of them to betray the others – a betrayal which puts their lives and the lives of humanity in grave danger.



As the author explains, her ultimate goal is to give young readers stories that are thought-provoking, captivating and wholly unique.



“I strive to intertwine a good story with history, not making it a heavy boring read, but one that today's readers both young and old can relate to and enjoy. It's a different spin on Vikings, a story about Norsemen and women who didn't condone ruthless plunderings,” says Squires.



Continuing, “The good Viking vs. bad Viking approach leads into a much larger picture as the series continues.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I’m not a big reader, but when it came to this book, I could not put it down..... Normally a book like this would take me at least a week to read, but it was so addicting i read it in two days! I loved all the characters, and the passion between Soren and his Soul mate was so intense and beautiful, be careful reading this book though, you might get so addicted you forget your own responsibilities,” Says Heidi Scherer, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “This was a great story about how true love can even conquer death. It's a... saga mixed with fantasy folklore and dangerous Vikings... There are many profound characters and you are quickly invested in the story. With plenty of action and heartache, it keeps you reading and wanting to know what will happen next.”



With the series’ next volume due for imminent release, interested readers are urged to purchase book one as soon as possible.



‘Winter Solstice Winter: A Viking Blood Saga - Book 1’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1g7zJrr.



About Evelyn J. Squires

Evelyn J. Squires, Born in the land of the midnight sun, Norway, and a descendant of the Vikings, is an emerging author of a new Viking Series called "Winter Solstice Winter." It is an epic tale of good vs. evil, with YA flare. Romance, suspense, mythology, history, Black art magic, betrayal, all are part of this enchanting fantasy tale.

Evelyn studied at Brigham Young University. She has enjoyed creative writing her entire life, from writing songs to poetry to short-stories. After she closed her small business, she rekindled her love for writing, and at the suggestion of her husband Aaron, she began writing her first novel. The first draft was finished in three months.