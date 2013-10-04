Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Winter Tire Market in Canada 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Winter Tire market in Canada to grow at a CAGR of 3.16 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved safety delivered by winter tires. The Winter Tire market in Canada has also been witnessing the growing popularity of studdless tires. However, the cost incurred to manage two separate sets of tires could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Winter Tire Market in Canada 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the country Canada; it also covers the Winter Tire market in Canada landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Bridgestone Corp., Canadian Tire Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co.,Ltd., and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apollo Tyres Ltd., Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Falken Tire Corp., General Tire and Rubber Co., Hercules Tire and Rubber Co., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Nexen Tire Corp., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Yokohama Tire Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corp., Canadian Tire Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co.,Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Falken Tire Corp., General Tire and Rubber Co., Hercules Tire and Rubber Co., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Nexen Tire Corp., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Yokohama Tire Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143473/winter-tire-market-in-canada-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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