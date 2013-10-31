Winter Tire Market in the US and Canada Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Winter Tire market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.85 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing safety concerns. The Winter Tire market in the US has also been witnessing the emergence of high-performance. However, the increasing popularity of all-season tires could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Winter Tire Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Winter Tire market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Continental AG, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co. Ltd., Falken Tire Corp., and Pirelli & C. SpA.



Winter Tire market in Canada to grow at a CAGR of 3.16 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved safety delivered by winter tires. The Winter Tire market in Canada has also been witnessing the growing popularity of studdless tires. However, the cost incurred to manage two separate sets of tires could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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the Winter Tire Market in Canada 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the country Canada; it also covers the Winter Tire market in Canada landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Bridgestone Corp., Canadian Tire Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co.,Ltd., and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apollo Tyres Ltd., Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Falken Tire Corp., General Tire and Rubber Co., Hercules Tire and Rubber Co., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Nexen Tire Corp., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Yokohama Tire Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Design

4.3 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Automotive Market in the US

6.2 Tire Market in the US

6.3 Winter Tire Market in the US

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by End-users

7.1 Winter Tire Market by End-user Segmentation 214

7.2 Replacement Winter Tire Market

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers Winter Tire Market

7.4 Growth Rate Comparison



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



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Winter Tire Market in Europe 2012-2016



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Winter Tire market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of government regulations. The Winter Tire market in Europe has also been witnessing the emergence of high-performance winter tires. However, the diverse range of winter tires is creating confusion among end-users and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Winter Tire Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Europe; it covers the Winter Tire market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The US Farm Tire Market Report: 2013 Edition



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Agricultural/farm tires are categorized under specialty tires and are used for farm vehicles such as tractors and harvesters. Rise in specialized farm equipments are driving demand for application specific and higher load capacity tires that reduce soil compaction. The farm tire market in the US was comparatively down in 2012 due to economic uncertainty and severe drought conditions that affected crop productivity. This led many retailers to maintain heavy inventories throughout the selling season.



Although it is expected that the demand will regain in 2013 as farmers receive additional farm income due to high commodity prices and crop insurance payouts. Moreover, new technological and design developments in farm machinery have resulted in further development of farm tires, larger in size and for diversified uses. However, fluctuating raw material prices and high inventory pose a challenge for the manufacturers and dealers in the industry's supply chain.



Global Tire Reinforcement Material Market 2012-2016



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Global Tire Reinforcement Materials market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the benefits of tire reinforcement materials. The Global Tire Reinforcement Materials market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for eco-friendly tires. However, the increase in the number of environment regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Tire Reinforcement Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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