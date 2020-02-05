Wintergreen Oil Market – Big Changes to Have Big Impact

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Wintergreen Oil Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Frey + Lau GmbH (Germany), Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd (India), Berjé Inc. (United States), NOW Foods (United States), Organic Infusions (United States), Florihana (France), Robertet Groupe ingredient (France), The Lebermuth Co. (United States) and India Essential Oils (India).



Wintergreen Oil is traditionally extracted from the leaves of the wintergreen plant. It is produced with the fermentation of the natural material from the plant followed by distillation to obtain a pure product. There are two species used for the production of wintergreen oil including Gaultheria procumbens and Gaultheria fragrantissima. The active ingredient in the wintergreen oil is methyl salicylate that has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. It is used as an anti-inflammatory and topical pain reliever. It may also use in insecticides and repellents. It is more effective as an insecticide than as a repellent. In industrial use, it is used as a flavoring agent for products such as candies, toothpaste and mouthwashes.

Market Drivers

- Health and Medicinal Benefits of the Wintergreen Oil

- Improved Farming Techniques Leads Into Easy Availability of the Raw Materials for Wintergreen Oil



Market Trend

- High Demand for Organic Products



Restraints

- Less Awareness among the People about the Importance of Wintergreen Oil

- Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Growing Awareness among the Consumers

- Increasing Demand from Various Industries

- Growth in the E-commerce Industry in Developing Countries



Challenges

- High Dose of Wintergreen Oil May Be Toxic

- Fluctuations in the World Economy



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Wintergreen Oil Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Organic Wintergreen Oil, Conventional Wintergreen Oil), Application (Aromatherapy, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry), Distribution Chanel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



