Winteriors Décor, a Quality-Driven Dubai-Based Office Interior Design Company Offers Tailor-Made Refurbishing Services

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- Winteriors Decor is an interior design company with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The fit out company offers a comprehensive selection of services such as civil works, gypsum works, glass works, joinery works, walls & windows, flooring, electrical works, fire fighting & alarm, IT works, air conditioning works, security systems, AV works, and more. Moreover, they make use of standard equipment and materials, as they are partners with renowned suppliers in the industry where they serve. Also, they are ISO 9001, 14001 & 18001 certified, and by this, they are committed to delivering professional services to all their clients.



Answering a query, Winteriors Décor's spokesperson commented, "We are partners with premier suppliers and service providers in the UAE, and our reason for this is so we can provide our clients with the much-needed materials and trends that will surely transform the ambiance of their offices. As a company with a knack for creating exceptional commercial interiors, we always ensure to apply standards and methods that would only yield satisfactory designs at the end of the day. We guarantee that our interior design services will meet the unique needs of your company".



Winteriors Décor is also among the reputable office interior fit out companies in Dubai. They specialize in interior fit out services such as design concept creation, acquisition of approvals and certificates from government-related authorities, turnkey interior civil & MEP works, as well as IT-related works. They have in their team designers who are well-versed and highly skilled. Thus, they carry out their interior fit out works with much attention to detail, and complete projects before the given deadline. With custom-built designs and green materials, they are also able to renovate and transform deterring commercial interiors into modern and highly functional offices.



The spokesperson further added, "An attractive interior is all you need to keep your clients comfortable when they visit your company. Through our specialized services, we design office spaces that are not only captivating but, leave a lasting impression on the minds of clients and customers. We begin our work from the moment you consult our representatives about your interior requirements. All you need to convey to us are your preferences for your office layout, your budget, as well as the estimated date of completion".



In designing workplace interiors, Winteriors Décor also provides clients with premium air conditioning, lighting, acoustics, as well as office furniture made for comfort. Organizations that intend to contact an office interior design company in Dubai can consider reaching out to Winteriors Décor for their excellent services.



About Winteriors Decor

Established in 2008, Winteriors Décor is a certified office interior design company. They are one of the leading Dubai based interior design companies that specialize in turnkey office interior design and build projects. The company has also served well-recognized organizations such as Oracle, Samsung, Cofley Besix, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Urban planning, Larsen & Toubro, Agusta Westland, Emirates ID, among others.



Contact Information:



Winteriors Décor



Office No. M04, Ahmed Abdulla Alhameli Bldg, Salam Street,

Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 128841

Phone 1: +971 50 3217569

Phone 2: +971 2 643 2711

Fax: +971 2 643 2511

Email: info@winteriorsdecor.com



Office No. 1706, Concord Tower, Dubai Media city,

Dubai, UAE

P.O Box: 643859

Phone 1: +971 50 5159927

Phone 2: +971 4 399 0226

Fax: +971 4 392 7788

Email: infodxb@winteriorsdecor.com

Web: https://www.winteriorsdecor.com/