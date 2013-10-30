Winterizing Homes and Improving Fixtures Leads to Cost-Savings

Mercer Island, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- In Washington, the wintertime means cold weather and high heating costs as residents contend with the snow and frigid conditions. Winterizing homes and upgrading fixtures are effective methods for staying warm and reducing utility bills.



The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that changing from single pane to double pane windows is a viable method for increasing energy efficiency. Once windows are optimized, residents will be more comfortable and have better protection against tough winters and sweltering summers. Installation of new windows or the repair of existing ones is a process best left to professionals.



If frames are broken or seals are not flush around the edges, windows will fail to block the elements. For these two reasons, it is critical qualified technicians are used to upgrade windows. Crews need to utilize quality materials from reputable sources to help ensure long lasting results. Selecting the right company for window enhancement may take some research. However, there is no reason to waste time and money working with inexperienced practitioners when talented assistance is available.



Seattle Windows and Construction is the optimal choice for window and color plus siding installation. Technicians arrive at jobsites on-time and complete projects with the utmost professionalism and skill in accordance to clients’ wishes and expectations. Affordable rates, quality service and other benefits are listed on the company’s website: http://www.windowseattle.com/



For additional information on winterizing and energy efficient windows, please phone (206) 953-1062. Protecting one’s home from the elements is essential for the comfort and well-being of family members. Call today and improve home features.



Contact Information:

Seattle Windows and Construction

Address:

7683 Southeast 27th Street, Suite 156

Mercer Island, Washington 98040

Phone: (206) 953-1062

Website: http://www.windowseattle.com