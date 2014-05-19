Winters and Yonker, Personal Injury Attorneys, Release New Website to Better Serve Tampa Residents

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Winters and Yonker, the aggressive attorneys who specialize in auto accident and personal injury cases, are proud to announce the release of their new website. The Tampa personal injury lawyers said they are pleased to be able to share their legal expertise online.



“Our new website will be able to help us better care for our clients,” said Tampa personal injury attorney Marc Yonker, a partner in the firm. “Let’s face it, insurance companies are in the business of making money, and while our goal is to settle on a deal that brings our clients maximum compensation, we are skilled litigators who are ready to fight in court.”



The new website is full of helpful information for individuals dealing with a personal injury or vehicle accident situation. The site shares great information on how to select a personal injury lawyer as well as articles and resources. In addition to their new website, people can find them on the Winters and Yonker Facebook page.



Yonker and his partner, Bill Winters, have a combined experience of more than 49 years to their legal practice. They have focused solely on personal injury law, specifically cases involving severe burns, electrocutions and injuries of the brain, neck, back, soft tissue and spinal cord.



The Tampa lawyers are proud of the service they provide to their clients. They encourage people to check out the Winters and Yonker reviews online to see how they have exceeded their clients’ expectations.



The Tampa personal injury attorney said that they strive to get clients the compensation they deserve while they focus on clients’ core goals, needs and concerns.



Winters and Yonker also specialize in auto accident cases. According to the website, accidents are inevitable, but Winters and Yonker are available to help clients get back on their feet. The team concentrates on many types of accidents, including motorcycle, car, boating, truck and even golf cart accidents. Every accident is unique. This is why the law firm designates specialized areas of practice to each type of accident, said the Tampa car accident attorney.



About Winters and Yonker

Winters and Yonker is a Tampa law firm with more than 49 years of combined experience that specializes in representing people in personal injury and auto accident cases. For more information, please visit http://wintersandyonker.com/