Winter's Saga: Compelling YA Series Shares Bold Message of Love, Hope and Determination

Allen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Research has shown that young adults strongly identify with literary characters their own age. Taking this connection to new heights is Texas author Karen Luellen, whose raw and powerful new saga presents young minds with a thought-provoking yet enthralling coming-of-age story.



‘Winter’s Saga’ currently consists of five books, each a masterpiece in its own right. Book 6 will be available Spring 2014



Series synopsis:



Twelve years ago, three small children were acquired by a corrupt research and development scientist, Dr. Kenneth Williams, and used as expendable lab rats in the testing of “The Infinite Serum.” The serum was designed to biologically enhance humans to become “more than human”—to become “metahumans.”



Dr. Margo Pullman, a young researcher fresh off her tour of duty as a special ops soldier, blindly accepted a position at The Facility to work with Dr. Williams. Her first day there, she was given a tour and shown the subjects she was to study. Nothing, not West Point or medical school, could have prepared her for the gut maternal instinct she felt roar through her veins. She knew she needed to rescue the babies.



That night, she systematically destroyed all the files that chronicled Williams’ years of research perfecting the Infinite formula. She wrapped the children in blankets and stole them away from that horrid place—from that monster.



Now, the Infinite Serum only exists locked in the genetic code of the three babies curled on the floor board of her back seat as she fled in the night. Margo knew the dangers. She knew they would be hunted to the ends of the earth by Dr. Williams who now not only wants his “Infinite Serum” back, but wants revenge. He has powerful friends and endless resources in his favor. Margo only has her determination and faith. With the help of a trusted friend, she changed her name to Margo Winter and named the children Meg, Alik and Evan.



As for the children, they lose their innocence the moment the inevitable happens: Williams finds them. The teens go through gut-wrenching battles and terrifying events all while trying to learn who and what they really are.



They never asked to be what Williams made of them. They never wanted to spend their lives running. With their beloved pet coyote, Maze, the children struggle to survive. Will they find the courage to stop running? Will the hunted ever become the hunter so as to rid the world of the pure evil?



Meg, Alik and Evan desperately try to live, laugh, love and fight side by side against an evil that wants to rip them apart, piece by bloody piece. Who will be left standing when the dust settles?



As the author explains, her narratives certainly give young people something to think about.



“This story is meant for young adults. It was written not just for entertainment, but there is a message of love, hope, determination and that working together you can accomplish all goals,” says Luellen.



Continuing, “We don't live alone on an island, we need to learn there are people you can trust and depend on when things get bad in your lives.”



Since its release, the series has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, Melissa Warburton commented, “If you haven't read Winter's Saga, you are missing out! It is full of suspense, action, a little sci-fi and a little romance. Totally powerful, gripping and very easy to read. I have read all of the books 1-5 and couldn't put them down! The author does such a wonderful job of bringing her characters to life that they become real people, friends even.”



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Winter's Saga is by far the best series I have EVER read! Karen paints her characters in a way that you cannot help but fall in love with them, and you cannot help but hate the evil that threatens their very existence.”



With demand for the series increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



Each of the first five books – ‘Winter’s Awakening’, ‘Winter’s Storm’, ‘Winter’s Wrath’, ‘Winter’s Warrior’ and ‘Winter’s Scars’ are available now: http://amzn.to/16s2RHj



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.karenluellen.com



About Karen Luellen

Karen Luellen is a former press release writer and radio advertising copywriter. She has been an elementary school teacher since 2003 and currently lives in North Texas with her husband and their combined four children. Winter's Awakening is the first novel in the planned Winter's Saga.