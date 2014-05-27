Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wintershall Holding GmbH - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Wintershall Holding GmbH - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Wintershall Holding GmbH (Wintershall) is an oil and gas company. It focuses on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company also carries out natural gas trading through its joint venture, Wingas. Additionally, it undertakes natural gas storage and transportation. The company is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas producers in Germany. It operates primarily in Europe, North Africa, South America, Russia, and the Middle East. Wintershall is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF Group and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany._x000D_

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Wintershalls strategic intent is to expand its operations and technological know-how to ensure strong growth in future.



Wintershall Holding GmbH Key Recent Developments



Mar 13, 2014: Wintershall grows successfully in 2013

Oct 25, 2013: Wintershall Opens Bergen Office

Jul 02, 2013: OMV Wins Six Offshore Exploration Licenses In Norway

Jun 11, 2013: Gazprom Reports Triple Increase In Gas Supplies To Italian Consumers In 2013

May 30, 2013: Gazprom And Gasunie Develop Strategic Cooperation



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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