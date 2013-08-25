Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2013 -- With the slogan of "arting up your digital life", Digiarty Software Inc., as the new semester comes, cuts down the price of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum 7.3.0 (full version) built on Aug. 19 by 50% for all students, teachers, parents and social personal as a new school year promotion.



It is unconditionally valid before September 30, 2013 at http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/back-to-school.htm



"Students always rely on iTunes store, Google Play Store or the like online video resources in order to watch movies on tablets and smartphones," said Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Digiarty, "It is widely accepted but requires purchasing. On-the-device movie enjoyment can be more economic if one has DVDs". The utilization of existing DVDs is a great budget saving way with the assistance of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, a well-regarded software designed to rip DVDs for playing back on iPhone, iPad, Android and other handheld devices. It mainly has the following superiority:



1. Supporting the DVDs that have just been or will be released in new term, such as The Great Gatsby, Pacific Rim, Oblivion, Olympus, Orphan Black, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Evil Dead;

2. Ripping DVDs to any mainstream video playing devices used by students, including iPhone, iPad Mini, iPad 4, iPod Touch, Samsung Galaxy S4, Google Nexus 7, Kindle Fire, HTC One, X-box, mobile phones and PSP;

3. Realizing DVD backup fast with Super Encode Engine, saving more time for students;

4. Cloning DVD to ISO image, DVD folder or MPEG2 file in case that the original DVD is damaged or lost;

5. Converting DVD to common video formats like AVI, MP4, MPEG, WMV, FLV, etc for video sharing and editing.



Read more descriptions of the DVD ripper at http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



Actually, the product of Digiarty has a wide user base, such as entrepreneurs, commuters, teachers and homeschooling parents. Today, the door is open to all students who are movie fans or in need of study by feat of DVDs. After downloaded and installed, the DVD ripping software can help rip and convert DVD to iPhone iPad Android playable videos. Students are only required to sync or transfer the video files from computer to the device for later offline playback without the worries of bandwidth usage and network speed.



More luckily, a New School Year Promotion is now in full swing where a 50% discount coupon of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum 7.3.0 is available not only for students. Anyone who has downloaded it, please make sure the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum activation is before September 30.



Price and Availability

In spite of $59.95 at market price, the full version of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is now affordable at half the price thanks to the New School Year Deals. In addition to enrolled students, everybody indeed has the right to enter the activity before September 30, 2013 at http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/back-to-school.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and coming iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.