40% WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Coupon Code Turns Up on Official Site

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- WinXDVD Software, a self-marketing software developer, makes public WinX DVD Ripper Platinum coupon code (http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/) on the official site. Therefore, the latest, full and registered version of DVD ripping software, instead of the trial one, is marked down by as much as 40%. Corresponding offers also reaches to Mac users and multicomputer owners from now on.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the star product from WinXDVD which has earned considerable brand awareness and reputation for years. Taking the advantage of Hyper-threading technology and Super Encode Engine, this software excels in DVD copy speed such that it costs only minutes to clone DVD to MPEG2 file and ISO image.



"To make our software more affordable to more people, we cut down WinX DVD Ripper Platinum by 40% and WinX DVD Ripper for Mac 20% as New Year special offers,” Said Jack, the President of WinXDVD Software, "All users are promised with lifetime free upgrades and technical supports once registering the DVD ripper with the key."



"We hope this is a shortcut steering our users to legal downloading at official and authorized sites rather than crack sites," Jack emphasized, "because the cracked version is detrimental to the benefits of both users and us. Some plug-ins and malware are very likely to be concealed in the software to crash or spy on the computers. Once discovering cracked WinX DVD Ripper Platinum on the internet, we will block the licenses and terminate the use immediately."



Users can download WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V7.3.5 or later and get the coupon code at http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/



To learn more about the features of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, please refer to http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



Price and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, subjected to 40% off discount, is sold at $35.95, which undercuts the regular price by $24. The keys of Windows and Mac DVD rippers (latest version) for 1 or 5 computers are available at any time from WinXDVD Special Offer page.



About WinXDVD Software

WinXDVD Software is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (8.1), Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.