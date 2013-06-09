Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2013 -- Digiarty Software (www.winxdvd.com), a world-class video and audio software developing company, has ushered in two pieces of news this week: the release of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum 7.2.0 and the renewal of summer deals. Correlatively, the fast DVD ripper has been updated with 30+ new mobile profiles and featured on summer promo that has been prolonged to June 20. The update makes it easier to rip DVD to Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One, HTC Butterfly, Xbox One, Xperia L and so on.



Enjoy "fastest DVD ripper, newest version, lowest price" at http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/summer-promo.htm



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has always been hailed by reviewers and users as the No.1 fast DVD ripper to rip and copy DVD to MP4, AVI, MPEG, ISO, WMV, iPhone, iPad, Android, etc. The current version 7.2.0 built on May 30 has added with more than 30 profiles to support the new portable devices, including:



- Microsoft: XBox One

- Samsung: Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 LTE, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy Express, B9388, Galaxy Trend II Duos S7572

- HTC: HTC One, HTC Desire 600 Dual Sim, HTC Butterfly

- Sony: Xperia L, Xperia SP, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia Tablet S

- Nokia: Lumia 925, Lumia 928, Lumia 610, Lumia 521, PureView 808

- Blackberry: P'9981, Q10, Z10, 9930

- Lenovo: S820, K900, S920

- Huawei: Ascend Series, Mate, P2, D2



With hundreds of profiles, the DVD ripper software is up-to-date enough to support ripping and converting DVD to any new iOS/Android devices and popular smartphones and tablets in the market. Furthermore, the new release also added resolution proportion (such as 16:9) for displaying as title information, and the "edit" icon has visualized to scissors. To correct few previous DVD Title reading errors and copy DVD such as The Avengers to ISO smoothly, old users are entitled to download the updated WinX DVD Ripper Platinum free. Synchronously, WinX DVD Ripper for Mac, the Mac version DVD ripper, has also updated to a new version 4.2.0.



For more about WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



Price and Availability

The first round of Digiarty’s summer sales was planned to end at June 2. However, it has so welcomed by participants all over the world that the developer decided to postpone it to June 20. Therefore, customers can still get the latest version of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum worth $59.95 at $29.95, more than a 50% off discount at http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/summer-promo.htm.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS6, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.