Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- DVD movie lovers sometimes may have problem with managing DVDs well due to kinds of unexpected factors like fingernail scratch, distortion of the disc, and disc missing. How to solve this problem? Digiarty Software, Inc. – the global leading multimedia software oriented company suggests a practical solution: rip DVD to Micro SD & USB Drive with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.



MicroSD card refers to a micro Secure Digital (SD) flash memory stick or memory card used in tablets, mobile phones, digital cameras, GPS navigation devices, etc. A USB flash drive is a typically removable and rewritable data storage device that includes flash memory with an integrated Universal Serial Bus (USB) interface. Both MicroSD card and USB flash disk are storage media to save files.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is an all-in-one DVD ripping program developed by Digiarty. It is able to rip DVD to AVI, MP4, H.264, MPEG, WMV, MOV, FLV, and other popular video formats. This software cannot only backup and rip DVD to Micro SD card and USB Drive for safe storage, but also make DVD playable on Android Mobiles inserted with the Micro SD or USB. This is because the software can convert DVD to correct video format supported by Android smart phones and tablets.



Unlike other common DVD rippers on the internet, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can convert DVD to nearly all Android OS mobiles including popular HTC New One, Samsung Galaxy S 3/4, Google Nexus 7, Kindle Fire, Huawei, Lenovo, etc. One can easily find the right converting profile for his Android mobile.



How to Rip DVD to Micro SD & USB Drive with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum?



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is an easy to use program with simple and clear interface. Users only need to operate the software in simple steps below:



Step 1: Click 'DVD Disc' to load DVD movie.

Step 2: Select the right DVD ripping profile for Android device.

Step 3(optional): Select movie title, trim and making parameter settings.

Step 4: Click 'Browse' to set the destination folder for the converted movie video.

Step 5: Click 'RUN' to start converting.

Step 6: Move the output video to Micro SD card or USB drive.



At last, play the converted DVD video on the Android media player when the Micro SD card or USB is inserted in.



See more functions about WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



For more information about ripping DVD to MicroSD memory card or USB flash drive, please refer to http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/rip-dvd-to-microsd-card.htm



