Sichuan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- A basic yet important feature – direct YouTube video downloading is added to WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe today by the developer, Digiarty Software Inc. After updating to the latest version, users can save more time by choosing to download the original online videos only and override the conversion process. Furthermore, the free YouTube downloading function is also open to unregistered users without time limit at all.



A study shows that about 1/3 of YouTube members need to download the videos and about 20% of the polled users of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe expressed the demand on the sole use of downloading function, namely, saving the files on the computer without changing the formats. Several formats are provided by the online video sharing site already, even including MP4 that is acceptable by most player programs and apps. Therefore, the independent downloader feature meets the needs of a considerable number of people when they do not need to play the downloaded videos on the mobile devices and special players, or have no specific requirements on the specifications of videos.



In WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, the YouTube downloading function used to be attached to video conversion, but now it is split. In view of the fact that some YouTube videos are very large in size indeed, users are now enabled to download them directly instead of having to convert them to other formats. But if they need to complete both downloading and converting, they can click on the newly added button "Auto Convert".



"Taking an about 10-minute video of standard resolution as an example," said Ricky, the technical support specialist from Digiarty, "averagely, it only needs 2-5 minutes to download it, but it will cost 5-10 minutes if making a detour to both convert it." He indicates that half of the time will be saved if omitting the conversion process, but it also depends on the network speed.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is qualified HD video software capable of processing almost all kinds of videos, including Blu-ray videos, multi-track Matroska videos, HD camcorder videos, QuickTime videos, and standard AVI, MP4, MPEG, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MOV and VOB videos and so on. It blends video conversion with YouTube video downloading, photo slideshow making and video editing. By using it, any videos can be played on iPhone 3G-5S, iPad 2-4, iPad Air, iPad Mini with Retina Display, Samsung Galaxy Note, Galaxy S3-5, HTC, Google New Nexus 7, Amazon Kindle Fire HD, Apple TV, Microsoft WP8, Surface Pro, Sony PSP and more.



Price and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.0.6 is now available with a direct YouTube downloading feature at a holiday discount $35.95 only. Existing full-licensed users can enjoy free update at

http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and upcoming iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.