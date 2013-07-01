Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Sometimes people want to watch or play movies on their mobile phones when they are far away from home, such as go out or go on vacation. But considering the fact that free downloading movies online is almost impossible and the wireless network for mobile phones is slower than cable network for computers, Digiarty Software, Inc., specially designs and introduces WinX Mobile Video Converter to help them out via providing a free & fast solution to watch movies on mobile devices without downloading.



WinX Mobile Video Converter is one of the best free movie downloader alternatives for Windows users that do well job to convert any videos, such as movies coded in MKV, MOV, M2TS, FLV, WMV, MEPG, etc., from computer to the approved video formats of all prevailed mobile phones for playback. With this ideal solution to free play movies, users will not anymore worry about the cost of online downloading movies, the slow speed of Wi-Fi, even the headache of virus, plugins, etc.



The Mobile Phones Supported by WinX Mobile Video Converter?



iPhone: iPhone 3/3GS, iPhone 4/4S, iPhone 5;

Microsoft: WP8, Nokia Lumia 920, 820, Samsung Ativ S;

HTC Mobiles: General, HTC New One, HTC One X, HTC One S, HTC Desire X, HTC Sensation XL/XE;

Samsung Mobiles: General, Samsung Galaxy S4, S3, Galaxy Note/Note II/Note S II, Galaxy Nexus, W999;

Google Mobiles: General, Motorola Droid RazrHD, XT760, Google Galaxy Nexus, Motorola Razr XT910, Motorola DEFY Plus ME525+, Google Nexus S, Moto Milestone;

Huawei Mobiles: Huawei Ascend D1, Huawei Ascend Quad/XL, Huawei Ascend P1/P1S, Huawei U8860 Honor;

Acer Mobiles: General, Liquid Gallant, Liquid Glow, Cloud Mobile;

Other Mobiles: BlackBerry, Nokia, Xiaomi MI-2, Lenovo K800, Lenovo LePhone K860, Meizu MX 4-Core, LG Optinus 4X HD P880, Asus Padfone;



Free Convert Movies to iPhone/Android/WP8/Google Mobile Phones

In fact, WinX Mobile Video Converter is a shareware, but now it is being given away in July, 2013 in the form of a Win Free Copy campaign. Consequently, it is totally free to convert movies to mobiles. Before conversion, please free download this mobile video converter, install and launch it on computer.



Step 1: Import source video files by clicking “+Video” button or dragging file to UI.

Step 2: Choose the profiles under "Output Profile Category" to match your phone type;

Step 3: Click “Browse” to save the converted movies.

Step 4: Start converting via clicking “Start” button.



For more detailed info about free play movies on mobile phones, please refer to http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/free-watch-movies-on-mobile-phones.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS6, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.