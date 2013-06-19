Wipes in Costa Rica - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The popularity of impregnated wipes for uses such as taking care of babies' skin and for sanitising all types of surfaces continues to increase in Costa Rica. The increasing availability of these products in modern grocery outlets at relatively affordable prices is the result of the higher levels of competition in the category and the free trade agreements which Costa Rica now has with countries such as the US. Nevertheless, wipes remains an incipient category in Costa Rica and demand is...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
