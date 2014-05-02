Fast Market Research recommends "Wipes in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The wider distribution of wipes in the Dominican Republic's low-income areas towards the end of the review period was part of the rising popularity of the category and also helped it to maintain positive constant value growth during 2013.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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